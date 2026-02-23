10.6 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Mon Feb 23, 2026
Burnham-On-Sea Police launch appeal to find missing 16-year-old boy

Police have launched an appeal to find a missing 16-year-old with links to Bridgwater, Highbridge, Burnham-On-Sea and Weston-super-Mare.

Jamie was last seen at around 6pm on Tuesday, February 17, Avon and Somerset Police said.

Police describe him as ‘white, of slim build and about 5 feet 2 inches tall’.

He was last seen wearing a grey overcoat, Louis Vitton beanie, black and white Nike trainers and a Nike hooded fleece.

In a statement, the police add: “We’re appealing for the public’s help to find Jamie, who’s missing from Somerset.”

“The 16-year-old has links to Burnham and Highbridge, Bridgwater, and Weston-super-Mare.”

“If you know where he is, call 999 using reference number 5226048123. Call 101 with other information.”

