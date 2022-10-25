Burnham-On-Sea Police were forgiven for looking a little ‘sheepish’ this week after being called out to round up a flock of sheep after they escaped their field and caused traffic safety problems for motorists.

Around 20 sheep were seen wandering along Burnham’s Queen’s Drive on Tuesday afternoon (October 25th) while others were also spotted in nearby Stoddens Lane.

After several motorists had to swerve to avoid hitting the animals, Burnham Police were called to round them up, as pictured here, before the farmer arrived.

“It was definitely one of our more unusual local incidents, but clearly the safety of motorists and the public is very important,” said a spokesperson.