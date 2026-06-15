Burnham-On-Sea Police step up drink and drug drive enforcement during World Cup

Police across Somerset will be carrying out enhanced patrols and roadside checks during England’s FIFA Men’s World Cup fixtures this month as part of Operation Limit, a national campaign targeting drink and drug drivers.

The tournament, co‑hosted by Mexico, the USA and Canada, kicked off last Thursday (June 11th), and officers say major sporting events often lead to an increase in risky behaviour on the roads. Drink and drug driving remains one of the ‘Fatal Five’ causes of serious and fatal collisions, with around a quarter of deadly crashes in Avon and Somerset last year involving alcohol or drugs as a contributing factor.

As part of the operation, officers will be on patrol before and after England’s group‑stage matches, focusing on known hotspot areas, responding to reports of suspected intoxicated drivers and carrying out proactive roadside checks.

Inspector Matt Boiles from the Roads Policing Unit said there is never an excuse for getting behind the wheel after drinking or taking drugs. “We want people to enjoy the football, but we also want everyone to get home safely. If you’re planning to watch a match, think about how you’ll get home afterwards before you head out. Whether that’s a designated driver, public transport or a taxi, make a plan and stick to it.”

He added that many drivers underestimate how long alcohol remains in the body, particularly after late‑night kick‑offs. “Going to bed doesn’t wipe the slate clean. Sleep, coffee and a shower do not remove alcohol from your system – only time does. Someone who drinks six pints during and after a match may still be over the limit when they wake up the next day.”

Police say the operation will also target individuals linked to violent crime where intelligence suggests drink or drug driving forms part of their offending. Nationally, forces often see an increase in domestic abuse incidents during major football tournaments, particularly where alcohol is involved.

Police and Crime Commissioner Clare Moody said everyone has a role to play in keeping roads safe. “Drink and drug driving is a serious and entirely preventable crime. One poor decision can change everything. Planning ahead makes all the difference.”

Anyone who suspects someone is driving under the influence is urged to report it. If the incident is happening at the time, call 999. Information can also be shared anonymously online.