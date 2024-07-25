15.9 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Jul 26, 2024
News

Burnham-On-Sea Police to hold free bike-marking session in Brean today

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea Police are holding a free bicycle marking session in Brean today (Friday, July 26th) to help deter thieves.

Sedgemoor Neighbourhood Policing Team will be at Brean Lesiure Park from 1pm-3pm.

Those attending will also be able to have their bicycles marked for free and then registered with the Police-approved BikeRegister database.

The markings make it easier for the Police to reunite people with their bikes should they be stolen. BikeRegister deters cycle thieves and reunite stolen bikes with their owners.

“This is a great way to have your bike put on the bike register for free!” says a Police spokesman.

