A unique event is being held in Burnham-On-Sea this weekend by Avon and Somerset Police to highlight the dangers and consequences of driving under the influence of drink and or drugs.

The road safety awareness event is being held in Burnham’s Lynton Road car park today (Saturday) and tomorrow.

Members of the public will be invited to experience what it is like to be drunk or under the influence of drugs by wearing specially-designed high-tech goggles.

A Burnham-On-Sea Police spokeswoman says: “Wearing the goggles, members of the public will be invited to try walking along a yellow line on a mat, pick up a set of keys, and stand on one leg and touch their nose to illustrate the effects of drink and drugs.”

“Most people will be able to do these things on a normal basis but will have a bit of a shock when they try and do it whilst wearing the goggles.”

Members of the public will be welcome at the event from 10am until 3pm on Saturday and Sunday, weather permitting.