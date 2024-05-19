16.1 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Mon May 20, 2024
News

Burnham-On-Sea Post Office and store has a new owner

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham Post Office in Burnham-On-Sea town centre a new owner.

The Post Office and store in Victoria Street has been purchased by Velmurugan Srinivasan, an experienced local operator.

He says that he plans to enhance the local offering and choice of products while continuing to provide the much-valued Post Office services to the local community.

He told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “With huge post office footfall, I see a lot of potential on the retail side.”

“The retail area is a good size and is well fit out. With extended hours and the right offerings at good prices and improved availability, we see lots of scope to improve sales.”

“Also, there is huge potential to tap into deliveries market with platform like Snappy.”

“The store is predominantly used by an older customer base, so we are also planning to improve our social media presence to attract a wider age range.”

“Our aim is to make it a store for all and bring a lot of local offerings to make it a community store.”

Matthew McFarlane, Business Agent at Christie & Co who handled the sale, adds: “It was a great pleasure to look after the sale of this fabulous main post office and convenience store.”

“The property is in a fabulous position in the town, near the sea front and presents an excellent opportunity for the new owner to continue to serve the local community with a much-valued service and also enhance the offering for customers in the wider area.”

