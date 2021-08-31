Two fundraising events have been announced to raise funds for next year’s Burnham-On-Sea Pride.

As Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here earlier this year, Burnham is set to host a new Pride event in the summer of 2022.

Steve Mellor, who is the founder of the LGBTQ+ Domestic Abuse Awareness Group based in Burnham, is launching the new Burnham-On-Sea Pride.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, Steve said: “Burnham-On-Sea Pride is being held to celebrate diversity and equality.”

“On Saturday 11th September we will be at Animal Farm Adventure Park, as they are running a Burnham-On-Sea Pride Saver Day. You can buy tickets on their website discounted from £12 for the whole day to £8 for the whole day, and you will be able to meet the Burnham-On-Sea Pride team, our Pride mascot Chester The Cat, and the Burnham Radio team who will be broadcasting live at the farm. As well as all that, you will be able to join in all the farm activities during the day.”

“On Saturday 18th September, we will be hosting our very own Burnham-On-Sea’s Got Talent show which will be just £2 to enter. The whole £2 will be donated to Burnham-On-Sea Pride and it will be hosted in the Pier Tavern Pub from 12 noon. It will be a free event to the public but if you wish to enter the show itself it’s £2.”

“The winner will get two 15 minute slots on the main stage and also will be invited to perform at fundraising events – we are looking for all types of talent to help bring a pride to the local community and by the local community.”

If anyone would like to join the team to help with fundraisers and the pride events please email burnhampride@gmail.com