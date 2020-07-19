The manager of Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre has given a cautious welcome to the announcement from Boris Johnson that some theatres can re-open next month.

Theatres, music and performance venues can reopen with social distancing in August, the prime minister has said.

Beccy Armory, business development officer at The Princess, pictured, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “This is wonderful news for the industry as a whole to tentatively start back and we are really pleased at the announcement.”

“However, this is all subject to pilots in much larger theatres with stringent measures in place and bigger budgets than ours.”

“As a small community theatre and arts centre we can’t possibly comment on whether it is viable for us to open with the measures that larger venues can accommodate.”

“They have yet to release these guidelines and I feel, as like my counterparts up and down the country, ‘the devil is in the detail’.”

“There is nothing we would love more than to open the doors to our beautiful venue, but we must be cautious.”