Burnham-On-Sea property blaze sees one person taken to hospital

Fire crews from across Somerset tackled a significant property fire in Burnham-On-Sea town centre on Thursday (January 15th).

Emergency services were called at 2.25pm to a property in College Street near the Methodist Church after the fire service received multiple 999 calls.

One person was treated by the ambulance service for smoke inhalation and taken to Weston General Hospital.

Crews from Burnham-On-Sea, Bridgwater, Taunton, Street and Cheddar were sent to the scene, as pictured here.

A Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said two appliances from Burnham-On-Sea were initially sent, but due to the high number of calls, a third appliance from Bridgwater was immediately added.

“When crews arrived, they confirmed one property was well alight and sent an assistance message,” added the spokesperson. “Further appliances from Bridgwater and Cheddar were mobilised, along with an incident command unit from Street and two supporting officers.”

The spokesman adds: “It involved an open fire place within a ground floor lounge. There was 90% fire damage and 100% smoke damage to the lounge with the remainder of the property 80% smoke damaged.”

College Street was closed while nearby Cross Street and Oxford Street were also busy with emergency vehicles throughout the afternoon as crews dealt with the incident.

Firefighters wearing four sets of breathing apparatus worked to bring the blaze under control by 4.45pm. The cause was accidental.

A spokesperson for the South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT) said: “We were called at 2:38pm on Thursday 15th January to an incident in Burnham-On-Sea.”

“We sent one double-crewed land ambulance, and a tactical commander to the scene. We conveyed one patient by land ambulance to Great Western Hospital.”