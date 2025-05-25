Burnham-On-Sea pub’s bingo players raise funds for new community play area

A group of bingo players at a Burnham-On-Sea pub have raised over £3,000 for new children’s play facilities.

Locals at the Lighthouse Pub in Highbridge Road have dug deep to buy a new community play area, swings and a bouncy castle.

Landlady Sophie Long says she has been “overwhelmed” by the support for the new facilities.

“The fundraising started in November with half of the bingo proceeds going to the new facilities and the other half as winnings.”

“Funds were raised for a new bouncy castle plus a new play area and swings,” she added.

“Everyone has shown such incredible community spirit to get the children’s facilities while also enjoying playing bingo.”

“Further funds will be put towards a sand pit and maintenance. The equipment is already proving very popular with families who love it!”

“Our thanks also go to the Hillview Carnival Club team for assembling it all.”