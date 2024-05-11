Burnham-On-Sea pub has best ‘view from a loo’ says JD Wetherspoon boss Sir Tim Martin

Seaside views from the loos at Burnham-On-Sea seafront pub The Reeds Arms have been praised by its owner and Wetherspoons boss Sir Tim Martin.

The tycoon writes in the nationwide pub chain’s latest newsletter that he was particularly impressed by the toilet facilities, which he has hailed as having the best “view from the loo”.

The wash basins are located besides a large window at the front of the seafront pub, offering views over Burnham-On-Sea jetty and beach across the Bristol Channel.

“The Reeds Arms must have one of the best views, from the loos, which a Wetherspoon pub can offer,” he writes.

It comes as the Burnham-On-Sea pub received a ‘platinum plus’ rating from inspectors for the fifth year in a row, during the annual Loo of the Year awards last year. They are aimed at highlighting and improving the standards of public toilet provisions across the UK.

Loo of the Year Awards inspectors have made unannounced visits to thousands of toilets at sites across the UK, in order to judge them. All of the toilets are graded silver, gold, platinum, platinum plus, or diamond – with unacceptable toilets not graded at all.

The toilets are judged against numerous criteria, including décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment, and overall management.

The Reeds Arms, a Wetherspoon pub, is managed by Nik Pipe, who told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are delighted with the award. Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors.”

Loo of the Year Awards 2023 managing director, Becky Wall, said: “The toilets at The Reeds Arms have been designed and fitted out to a very high standard, and are both clean and well maintained. The pub deserves its platinum plus award.”

The Wetherspoons founder himself agrees, saying in the pub’s newsletter: “The awards’ criteria have yet to include the “best loo with a view”. If it did, The Reeds Arms (Burnham-On-Sea) could possibly be eligible for an additional prize.”

Also see: Wetherspoons boss Tim Martin visits Reeds Arms in Burnham-On-Sea