Public toilets at Crosses Penn in Burnham-On-Sea

An upgrade of two blocks of public toilets in Burnham-On-Sea is scheduled to be completed early next year, it has been announced this week.

Cllr Mark Healey, in a report to Sedgemoor District Council’s Executive, says that the replacement of the loos at Crosses Penn and in the Oxford Street car park is set to proceed.

He said that a procurement competition is underway with two bids received from contractors that are now being evaluated.

However, the report cautions: “The current prices exceed the original budget figure so internal discussions on solving this are underway.”

“Once a preferred contractor has been decided upon and budget issues resolved we can then appoint and proceed with the works. These are expected to be complete in January/ February 2023.”

