A Burnham-On-Sea church will be filled with colourful quilts, costumes and hangings from around the world during a unique festival.

Burnham’s Our Lady and The English Martyrs Church in Highbridge Road is holding the festival on Friday September 29th and Saturday September 30th from 10.30am to 4.30pm each day.

Organiser Pat Nichols says: “Another colourful and varied display of quilts and other textile work by parishioners and friends is taking place on Friday and Saturday at Our Lady and the English Martyrs Church in Burnham.”

“As well as quilts, there will a selection of costumes and textiles loaned by parishioners with families in other parts of the world.”

Pat, who has taught patchwork and quilting for forty years, adds: “There is such a variety of work, from a quilt made from Mudcloth fabric (woven and dyed in mud in Mali), to colourful quilts made locally.”

“Interestingly, there are several pieces made from leftovers from other projects, taking up the current theme of recycle and re use.”

“Although most of the quilts are not for sale, there will be a sales table with smaller items, and a chance to win a quilt in the raffle.”

“The organisers are grateful for the sponsorship of Material Needs and Positive Wealth Creation in setting up this show.”

There will be a small £1 admission cost.

Pictured: Several of the quilts on show at the last Burnham-On-Sea quilts festival