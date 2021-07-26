Burnham-On-Sea Railway Heritage Group is opening the town’s replica railway signal box for visitors today (Tuesday, July 27th).

The building – which is located near to the site of the original signal box in the town’s Old Station Approach – will be open from 10am until mid afternoon.

The railway signal box was funded by fundraising and a National Lottery grant and it was launched in September 2018 alongside several other rail-themed items nearby.

In recent years, other railway items installed in Burnham include a set of railway buffers, a station name board, a signal, an information board, and a rail-themed weather vane.

The organisation gave the signal box to Burnham and Highbridge Town Council in 2018 and it is now available for hire for charity groups or businesses to display or sell their wares.