A pop-up shop selling dozens of hand-crafted gifts has opened in Burnham-On-Sea’s railway signal box this week for the Christmas period.

Crafty Dragonfly has hired the replica signal box in Burnham’s Old Station Approach, next to the lifeboat station, for a week.

The Christmas sale is open from 9am to 4pm each day from Monday 29th November until Friday 4th December.

Owner Lizzie Groves says: “We have a wide range of beatiful things for you and your home – stained glass pieces, coasters, mugs, festive decorations, cards, jewellery, sweets and wooden gifts – all handmade my myself and my husband. We look forward to welcoming visitors.”

The box, which is owned by Burnham and Highbridge Town Council, has been decorated top to bottom with products.