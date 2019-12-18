Rainbows, Brownies & Guides from Burnham-On-Sea & Highbridge have attended an exclusive Girlguiding film screening of Disney’s hit movie Frozen 2.

The Burnham & Highbridge District girls were among over 40,000 Girlguiding members who attended the mass screenings held on Saturday 14th December across the UK.

Ritz Cinema in Burnham-On-Sea offered this opportunity and over 100 members attended the special event.

The eagerly-awaited sequel follows Elsa as she sets out on an exciting journey with Anna Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, to discover why she was born with magical powers

The girls from across Burnham & Highbridge loved the fact they could enjoy the new film about such beloved characters with fellow Girlguiding members.

Liz Malaiperuman, District Commissioner, said: “It’s fantastic to have the support of our local cinema to run this event exclusively for us and to bring many groups together for this opportunity.”

“The girls had a great time at the special screening. I love that Girlguiding gives girls the chance for exciting opportunities like this and it was wonderful to see the smiles on all their faces.”

“We’re delighted to team up with the local Girlguiding groups to the chance to be spellbound by the return of Elsa, Anna and all their favourite characters in Frozen 2.”

A special badge has been created for Girlguiding members to mark the event in true Girlguiding style.

Burnham Library were also holding a Frozen themed event and many members were able to go along after the screening to meet Elsa and have their photos with her.

Girlguiding offers girls as young as four the opportunity to be independent, learn new skills, gain confidence, make new friends and have fun. Girlguiding wouldn’t happen if it wasn’t for the 100’s of volunteers who help run and support the Units, Girlguiding in Brunahm & Highbridge are in need of new volunteers, if you are interested please visit www.Girlguiding.org.uk

The charity offers all girls aged 5 to 18 the chance to take part in a wide and varied programme, incorporating everything from world issues and science to adventure and international travel.