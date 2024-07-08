Burnham-On-Sea Repair Cafe returns this week with volunteers on hand to fix household items

Burnham-On-Sea Repair Cafe returns on Thursday (July 11th) with volunteers on hand to help repair household items.

The cafe will be held from 10:00 am – 1:00 pm at the Waffle Hub in Burnham Methodist Church, College Street.

The cafe was unable to take place last Thursday because the facilities were being used as a polling station for the Gerenal Election.

A spokesperson says: “Why throw it away when you can try the Repair Cafe? Clothing, furnishings, small household electricals and other items, including toys and portable items, can be brought along to our willing band of volunteers.”

“There’s no charge, although donations are welcome.”

The Burnham-On-Sea repair cafe is held every first Thursday of the month at the Waffle Hub in College Street.

The Highbridge repair cafe is held every third Saturday of the month at The Purple Spoon, YMCA, Highbridge from 10:00am – 1:00pm.

The Town Council is encouraging residents to use the Burnham and Highbridge repair cafes, both of which launched last year.