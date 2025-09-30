11.6 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Wed Oct 01, 2025
Burnham-On-Sea Repair Cafe returns today to fix household items for free

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea Repair Cafe returns today (Wednesday, October 1st) with volunteers on hand to help repair household items.

The Burnham-On-Sea repair cafe is held every first Wednesday of the month from 10am-1pm at the Waffle Hub in Burnham’s College Street at the Methodist Church.

“Around 70% of the things brought in are repaired or fixed, saving people money and avoiding it going to landfill,” leader Biddy Hammond told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“Hundreds of items have been repaired by our wonderful team of volunteers.”

“We can’t repair everything that is brought in, but our team will have a look and make an assessment whether they can help or refer to other specialists.”

“Why throw it away when you can try the Repair Cafe? Clothing, furnishings, small household electricals and other items, including toys and portable items, can be brought along to our willing band of volunteers. There’s no charge, although donations are welcome.”

The free service launched in 2023 for local residents to help them save money by getting items fixed, avoiding new purchases, and also reducing the number of items that go unnecessarily to landfill.

The Highbridge repair cafe is held every third Saturday of the month at The Purple Spoon, YMCA, Highbridge from 10:00am – 1:00pm.

