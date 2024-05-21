Burnham-On-Sea rescue crews called to six people struggling in beach mud near jetty

Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards and volunteers from BARB Search & Rescue were called out on Monday evening (May 20th) to reports of six people in potential difficulty in beach mud.

The group was spotted struggling in deep mud to the south of Burnham jetty with the tide nearby.

Coastguards called out BARB’s rescue hovercraft at 8.25pm amid concerns for the group, who were overseas visitors.

“As the team was on station preparing to launch, we received a welcome update that the group were out of the mud and were safely walking up the jetty to safety,” said a spokesperson.

“Several seafront walkers had contacted the Coastguard and did the right thing in calling them on 999 when there were initial concerns.”