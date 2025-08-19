18.9 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Wed Aug 20, 2025
Burnham-On-Sea resident celebrates 90th birthday with daring skydive

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea Man Celebrates 90th Birthday with Daring Skydive

Burnham-On-Sea resident Jim Cruickshank has celebrated his 90th birthday this week in spectacular fashion — having recently completed his second skydive alongside his son James, who marked his own 60th birthday.

The father-and-son duo took to the skies to celebrate the occasion, proving that age is no barrier to adventure.

The tandem jump was Jim’s second skydive, and friends and family say his enthusiasm and spirit continue to inspire those around him.

One friend says: “Jim’s zest for life is truly remarkable. He’s always been up for a challenge!”

