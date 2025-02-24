Burnham-On-Sea fundraising page started for widow amid severe health challenges

Burnham-On-Sea resident Helen Bennetts is supporting her friend, Teri Moroney, and her family with the launch of a fundraising page.

Teri, also from Burnham-On-Sea, has faced unimaginable challenges in recent years. Four years ago, she lost her husband to cancer, leaving her widowed with three young boys.

In November 2024, Teri underwent three open-heart surgeries, followed by a collapsed lung, pneumonia, and the insertion of a pacemaker.

After spending 37 days in the hospital, she was finally able to return home just before Christmas. However, she was recently diagnosed with endocarditis, a life-threatening heart infection, and is facing more hospital time and a long recovery.

Teri, who is self-employed, had just returned to work in February after her surgeries, but now faces another setback.

This fundraiser aims to help Teri and her family through this difficult time and give her the chance to get back on her feet. So far, £1,300 has been raised toward the £2,000 target.

Helen adds: “I would just like to raise as much money as possible to help Teri and her family get through these challenging times and look towards the future. She needs a chance to get back on her feet again.”