Burnham-On-Sea resident unveils book recounting his time with the Merchant Navy

A Burnham-On-Sea author has launched a book telling the story of his life at sea with the Merchant Navy.

Alan Huddart served as a radio operator and has published his first book that recalls a busy career around the world.

The book, ‘All My Travels’, is available now and signed copies can be bought from Alan or online on Amazon.

He says: “Growing up in the 1940s, 1950s and 1960s wasn’t always easy, but as everyone did in those days, we got on with it.”

“My life up to 30 years of age had many twists and turns, and I have been fortunate that they all ended happily.”

“I met some fantastic people during this period, and I am happy to say that I keep in touch with more than I think I deserve. I hope you get the same amount of pleasure in reading my story as I did in writing it.”

‘All My Travels’ is a story of how Alan saw the world whilst serving as a Radio Officer in the Merchant Navy in the early 1960s.

His stories of his childhood, family, first jobs and National Service recount a fascinating story of how hard work and dedication can result in memorable experiences.

Times spent in Rhodesia and South Africa are recalled, as well as many of his sea-going adventures.

Many fond recollections of his time at Colwyn Bay Wireless College are included, along with many photographs from all over the globe. To contact him for a signed copy, email here.