A Burnham-On-Sea resident has won a refreshing summer treat from a town gift shop.

Carol Hunt has been announced as the winner of a competition to win a large tub of Sidoli’s ice cream from Treasure Chest gift shop on Burnham’s Esplanade.

“It’s the first time I have ever won a competition so it’s quite exciting!” said Carol.

Geoff and Christine Lewis, who have been running the seafront shop for 29 years, say their shop offers Burnham’s widest range of ice cream flavours, offering no fewer than 42!

The shop is enjoying “record ice cream sales” during the hot weather and they have a number of safety measures in place to comply with Covid-19 social distancing and safety guidelines, as we recently featured here.