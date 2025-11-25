Burnham-On-Sea resident’s generosity brings life-saving defibrillator to community

Residents of Burnham-On-Sea’s Margaret Crescent now have access to life-saving equipment thanks to the generosity of local resident Dennis James Wood.

After noticing that publicly accessible defibrillators were scarce in the area, Dennis took action by purchasing one through the Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance’s (DSAA) Life Support initiative.

The device has been installed for the community, ensuring help is close at hand in the event of a cardiac emergency.

Neighbour Lyn Staynings has stepped forward as the estate’s official Defibrillator Guardian, carrying out regular checks to make sure the equipment remains “rescue ready.”

She said: “Dennis has a heart problem, and after looking around our area to see how many defibrillators are about, which is not that many, he decided to purchase one for our estate, to serve all of the community. This generosity really shows how he is thinking of others rather than himself.”

Around a quarter of the missions attended by Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance involve cardiac arrests. Their Life Support initiative not only helps communities purchase defibrillators but also provides CPR and awareness sessions, giving residents the confidence to deliver early interventions that can double a patient’s chance of survival.

Rosie Cornelilus-Light, Fundraising Officer for the charity, praised Dennis’s contribution: “Our crew can be anywhere within Dorset and Somerset in approximately 20 minutes, but the care a patient receives before we arrive can play a vital role in saving their life.”

“By placing a defibrillator in his community, Dennis has made a meaningful difference to those around him. We are incredibly grateful to Dennis for taking this important step and for helping to strengthen the chain of survival in his community and beyond.”

Residents can find out more about the charity’s Life Support initiative and how to bring defibrillators and training to their own communities via Defibrillator package and CPR and defibrillator awareness sessions.