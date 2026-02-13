Burnham-On-Sea residents invited to fostering drop‑in event in March

Residents in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge who are curious about fostering are being encouraged to attend a relaxed drop‑in information event taking place in the town next month.

The session, hosted by Fostering in Somerset, will give visitors the chance to chat informally with local foster carers over a free coffee and slice of cake. Organisers say the event is designed to offer a realistic insight into what fostering involves, without any pressure to take the next step.

Staff and experienced carers will be available throughout the evening to answer questions, share personal experiences and explain the support on offer, including full training and weekly payments.

The Burnham-On-Sea event will be held on Tuesday 3rd March, from 6pm–8pm, at Burnham Baptist Church, College Street (TA8 1AR). Book a place here.

Cllr Heather Shearer, Lead Member for Children, Families and Education, said: “Fostering can change a child’s life, and sometimes all it takes to get started is a friendly conversation.”

“I’d really encourage anyone who’s even a little curious to pop in for a free coffee and slice of cake and meet our wonderful foster carers. You’re very welcome to bring a friend or family member along, so they can learn about the role and process too.”

“There’s no pressure to commit, just a warm welcome and the chance to find out whether fostering could be right for you, whether that’s a plan for now or the distant future.”