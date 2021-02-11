Burnham-On-Sea households will be receiving letters in March explaining how they can complete this year’s national census.

The 2021 Census is a ten-yearly survey which has been carried out every decade since 1801.

This year’s takes place on 21 March 2021 and it aims to shed light on the needs of different groups and communities, and the inequalities people are experiencing, ensuring the big decisions facing the country amid the Coronavirus pandemic and Brexit are based on the best information possible.

The Office for National Statistics – which runs Census 2021 – is working with Sedgemoor District Council to deliver a successful census and help local services to fully meet future needs.

A spokesman says: “Understanding the needs of the nation helps everyone from central government to local organisations, such as councils and health authorities, plan and fund public services across England and Wales. Census outputs inform where public funding is spent on services like transport, education and health – on cycle routes, schools and dental surgeries.”

“Households will begin receiving letters with online codes in March explaining how they can complete their online census. People can also request a paper questionnaire if they’d prefer to complete the census that way.”

In areas where lower online completion is expected, around 10% of households will receive a traditional paper form through the post.

“There is plenty of help available, with people also able to complete the census over the phone with assistance from trained staff via the ONS’ free phone contact centre. The ONS also aims to provide in-person support to complete the census online through Census Support Centres where it is safe to do so.”

“The main census field operation will begin only after Census Day, contacting those who have not responded. Field staff will never need to enter people’s houses; they will always be socially distanced, wear PPE and work in line with all government guidance. They will be operating in the same way as a postal or food delivery visit.”

Census 2021 will include questions about your sex, age, work, health, education, household size and ethnicity.

And, for the first time, there will be a question asking people whether they have served in the armed forces, as well as voluntary questions for those aged 16 and over on sexual orientation and gender identity.

Results will be available in 12 months, although personal records will be locked away for 100 years, kept safe for future generations. For more information and advice on how to answer the questions, visit census.gov.uk.