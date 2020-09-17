Residents in the Burnham-On-Sea area have this week been urged to only book a Coronavirus test if they have symptoms as demand for tests surge nationally.

Local Coronavirus testing sites are up and running across Somerset, but demand for slots is increasing with 7,000 people tested in Somerset during last week alone.

Chair of the Somerset Coronavirus Engagement Board, Cllr David Fothergill said: “Only book a Coronavirus test if you are displaying symptoms. This includes a fever, a new dry persistent cough and/or a loss of taste and smell.”

“If you have a test when you’re not displaying symptoms, the result could be negative which may not be the case. You could still be incubating the disease and become infectious.”

“Going for a test when you don’t need it prevents essential key workers or those with symptoms being able to get a slot.”

“We also want to remind everyone the only way of getting a test is by booking a slot through the national portal online at www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test or by phoning 119.”

“Please do not phone 111, turn up at a local test site without a booking, contact your GP surgery or visit A&E who will not be able to help. Just keep trying the national portal.”

“And finally, it’s vitally important you continue to self-isolate whilst waiting for a test result. This also goes for everyone in your household who must also self-isolate, even if they don’t have any symptoms. Only when you receive a negative result or you’ve completed your self-isolation period, if you tested positive, should you and your household return to school, the workplace etc.”

To book a Coronavirus slot online, see https://www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test or phone 119.

For more information about the symptoms or Coronavirus restrictions, please visit www.nhs.uk/Coronavirus. If you need Coronavirus help or support, contact Somerset’s helpline on 0300 790 6275.