Burnham-On-Sea residents urged to take extra care as heatwave leaves Somerset ‘tinder‑dry’

Residents across the Burnham-On-Sea area are being urged to take extra care in the heat as Somerset’s parks, dunes and open spaces have been left tinder‑dry by soaring temperatures over the past week.

Somerset Council says the risk of accidental fires is now significantly higher, with even a discarded barbecue, smouldering cigarette end or abandoned glass bottle capable of sparking a blaze that could threaten wildlife, property and visitors.

Open Spaces teams have received several calls from worried residents after finding used disposable barbecues left behind in local parks. The Council is asking people not to take portable barbecues into public green spaces during the hot spell, and to opt for a picnic instead.

Glass bottles are also a concern, with the sun’s rays able to magnify through the glass and ignite dry grass. The Council is urging people to dispose of litter responsibly — or take it home if no bins are available — rather than leave items lying around where they could become a fire hazard.

Hot ash and embers from barbecues or fire pits can also ignite rubbish bins, waste trucks or depot machinery. Residents are being reminded to drench embers with water or allow them to cool completely before bagging and binning them.

Cigarette ends remain another common cause of fires in dry weather. Smokers are being asked to ensure cigarettes are fully extinguished and never thrown from car windows, where they can easily land in dry grass.

Pictured: A previous fire on Burnham-On-Sea beach that prompted fire safety concerns