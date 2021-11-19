Bristol Water has warned residents in the Burnham-On-Sea area to be aware of a new scam.

It says some customers have received scam phone calls from people pretending to be from Bristol Water demanding payment for their water bill.

A spokesman says: “Please be aware of scammers. We’re aware that some customers have received scam calls from people pretending to be from Bristol Water demanding payment for their water bill.”

“Customers have said they were being pressurised for card payment details or told that a Direct Debit had failed and they needed to make an immediate payment.”

“Our team would never put any customer under such pressure to make a payment in this way.”

“If you’re concerned about a call you have received, please hang up and contact us directly on 0345 6003600.”