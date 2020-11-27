Burnham-On-Sea residents have this week been warned to be extra vigilant due to a new council tax phone scam.

Sedgemoor District Council has issued the warning after several local people were approached.

Council spokeswoman Claire Faun explains: “We are warning residents that the latest scam calls which are doing the rounds are supposedly from HRMC (HM Revenue & Customs – ‘Tax office’). Several worried residents have contacted the council to check.”

“An automated recorded message informs people that they owe them tax and that if they don’t ring them back, they will be arrested for non-payment of taxes.”

“The call numbers do not look like regular telephone numbers.”

She ads: “These are scam calls. Residents are advised to finish the call and do not ring the telephone number given.”

“If you have given over personal details, we would advise you to call the Police straight away on 101 and report the matter as an identity theft scam. The Police will also direct you to the Action Fraud helpline on 0300 123 2040.”

More information on protecting yourself from fraud is available on the Police website and from Action Fraud.