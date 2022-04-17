A Burnham-On-Sea town centre restaurant specialising in smoked meat dishes, roasts and breakfasts has moved to bigger premises this month.

Smokehouse Kitchen opened in 2019 in the High Street and has just moved across the street to a bigger, new look premises.

“As well as a modern new look, we now have extra seating for diners, with 30 covers inside and 12 outside,” says joint owner Paul Ellis.

“We’d outgrown the smaller unit across the street and have received lots of positive feedback from customers over the last few days.”

“We have also introduced an expanded menu with lots of specials available.”

The business is now at 25 High Street in a vacant unit that was previously occupied by an art gallery and Whites greengrocers which closed last year.

The restaurant and take away is open 10am-3pm on Tuesdays to Saturdays; plus evenings from 5-9pm on Fridays and Saturdays; plus Sundays 12-5pm for roast dinners. An alcohol license is also being spought.