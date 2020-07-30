Eat Out to Help Out

Scores of Burnham-On-Sea, Brean and Berrow restaurants are among thousands across the country offering 50% discounts as part of the Government’s new Eat Out to Help Out scheme.

People dining at the restaurants and cafes signed up to the scheme will benefit from a 50% discount – up to a maximum of £10 per person – on food and non-alcoholic drinks from Monday to Wednesday throughout the month of August.

Outlets will be displaying posters in their windows to advise customers that they are registered with the scheme – and diners can take advantage of the offer as many times as they like during the month.

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, says: “Our restaurants, cafes and bars play a vital role in our economy, employing more than a million people. They have been hit hard by coronavirus, so it’s vital we do everything we can to help them recover.”

“Our Eat Out to Help Out scheme is designed to get more customers through the door – protecting jobs by giving businesses the confidence to retain and hire staff.”

To search using your postcode, visit https://www.tax.service.gov.uk/eat-out-to-help-out/find-a-restaurant. Over 55,000 businesses across the UK have already signed up to the scheme.

Local cafes and restaurants in the scheme:

Burnham-on-Sea Swim & Sports Academy
Berrow Road, Burnham, TA8 2ET

Magnolia House Cafe
Magnolia House, Manor Road, TA8 2AS

Chatterbox cafe
21 Victoria Street, Burnham, TA8 1AL

Shah Indian cuisine
13 Victoria Street, Burnham, TA8 1AL

Just Desserts
14 College Street, Burnham, TA8 1AS

Zalshah Restaurant
21 College Street, Burnham, TA8 1AS

Mr Beans
59-61, High Street, Burnham, TA8 1PD

Cafe Aroma
11 Adam Street, Burnham, TA8 1BW

Subway
21 High Street, Burnham, TA8 1NX

Momma’s Cafe
10, High Street, Burnham, TA8 1NX

Mays’ Cafe
1 Abingdon Street, Burnham, TA8 1PH

Fortes Restaurant ltd.
2-3, Pier Street, Burnham, TA8 1BT

Brent Knoll Manor Ltd T/A The Fox & Goose
The Fox & Goose, Bristol Road, Brent Knoll, TA9 4HH

Sopha Coffee Shop
2-4, Church Street, Highbridge, TA9 3AE

Ollie’s Cafe
Ollies Cafe, Bristol Road, Brent Knoll, TA9 4HJ

The Orchard
102 Church Road, West Huntspill, TA9 3SA

Cider Press Restaurant
Richies Cider, Mill House, Mark Road, Watchfield, TA9 4RD

Brean Country Club
Coast Road, Brean, TA8 2RB

Brean Splash & Play
Coast Road, Brean, TA8 2RB

Coast Coffee
Coast Road, Brean, TA8 2RB

Food Court
Coast Road, Brean, TA8 2RB

RJs
Coast Road, Brean, TA8 2RB

Brean Pier Tavern
Coast Road, Brean, TA8 2RB

Crossways Inn
Crossways Inn, Withy Road, West Huntspill, TA9 3RA

Sundowner Cafe by Tiffin
Beachside Holiday Park, Coast Road, Brean, TA8 2QZ

Breakers Bar & Restaurant
Brightholme Caravan Park, Coast Road, Brean, TA8 2QY

Animal Farm Adventure Park
Animal Farm Adventure Park, Red Road, Berrow, TA8 2RW

Ocean Cafe at Ocean Holiday Park
South Road, Brean, TA8 2RD

Wellington Arms
Bristol Road, Rooksbridge, BS26 2TE

Diamond Farm cafe
Diamond farm cafe, Weston Road, Brean, TA8 2RL

 

 
