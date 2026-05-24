Burnham-On-Sea RFC celebrates double league wins at annual presentation evening

Burnham-On-Sea RFC held its senior teams’ presentation evening on Friday (May 22nd) at The Batch in Lympsham, marking an especially memorable night after both the 1st team and 2nd team won their respective leagues and secured promotion for next season.

Players, coaches, families and supporters gathered for an evening of celebration, with awards presented across the club — including the senior squads, the club’s new ladies team, members of the walking rugby “Silver Stags,” and others who contributed to a successful year.

The evening began with dinner before speeches were delivered by coaches, team captains, club president Lee Berry, and George Birt, founder of Burnham Walking Rugby. Each reflected on the club’s achievements, growth and community spirit throughout the season.

Guests were later treated to live music from the Lipinski Brothers, with many taking to the dance floor as celebrations continued late into the night.

Club members said the evening was a fitting way to mark an exceptional season for Burnham-On-Sea RFC, with both promotions and the continued expansion of teams across the club.

Pictured: The top table photos shows the club president, captains and coaches during the speeches; the trophy table, displaying the silverware won across the club this season; the ladies team, who are preparing for a full fixture list next year; both men’s teams together with their coaches and physio after celebrating their double league triumph; and the walking rugby squad, the “Silver Stags,” who were recognised for their contribution to the club (Photos Doug Plume)