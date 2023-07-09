Burnham-On-Sea Rifle Club has formally opened a new £45,000 extension of its facilities this week with a new air rifle shooting range.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Sunday (July 9th) at the club in Burnham’s Cassis Close, pictured here.

The new range has been named after Brian Fox, the club’s former chairman and a long-standing member, who passed away in 2020.

The club’s President, Paul Upham, said: “We are all delighted with this new 20-yard range which has space for three shooters – it’s a great addition to our facilities and will help the club continue to grow.”

Brian Fox’s son Steve and daughter Debbie cut the ribbon to officially open the new range on Sunday alongside Chairman John Clifford, watched by members.

The club was formed in 1908 and has 43 members aged from 14 upwards with a waiting list for newcomers. The club says it prides itself on high standards of safety and security.

The plans for the new shooting range were first announced in 2021, as we reported here and the proposals were supported by town councillors.