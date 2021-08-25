Burnham-On-Sea Rifle Club has this week unveiled plans to build a new extension to its centre in the town to add a new 25m air rifle shooting range.

The club, based in Cassis Close, Burnham-On-Sea, has applied for full planning permission to build a new single-storey extension to the south of its current building.

The club says: “Our existing property was built in the 1970s and currently consists of a 25m firing range, a 50m firing range, a clubroom and toilets.”

“The proposal is to construct a new extension to the side of the existing property to house an air rifle range to try and attract the youth of the community to take up the sport of shooting at a more economic cost.”

“The new extension will house a 25m air rifle range and will have disabled access. The extension will be finished externally in painted brickwork and render to match the existing property. All works will be carried out strictly in accordance with current building regulations. There will be no change to access or parking facilities.”

The application, 11/21/00058, will be considered initially by Burnham and Highbridge Town Council before a final decision will be taken by Sedgemoor District Council.