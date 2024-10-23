14.8 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Thu Oct 24, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsBurnham-On-Sea RNLI boosted by over £2,400 from long-distance motorcycle ride
News

Burnham-On-Sea RNLI boosted by over £2,400 from long-distance motorcycle ride

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Over £2,000 has been raised for Burnham-On-Sea RNLI by a motorcyclist’s fundraising challenge.

Local motorcycle enthusiast Ben Preston completed a personal challenge to raise the funds by riding over 1,000 miles from Burnham-On-Sea to Loch Ness lifeboat station and back, in under 24 hours.

The ride raised sponsorship £446.22, with a total mileage of 1,143 miles in 23 hours and 8 minutes.

Ben said: “Following my 1,000 miles in 24 hours in July to raise funds for Burnham-On-Sea RNLI, members of the Somerset Lodge Marine proposed and agreed to donate the sum of £2,000 to Burnham-On-Sea RNLI.”

“Lodge Marine is a masonic lodge with a long history and was originally founded in Calcutta, India as far back as 1776 as an overseas lodge for mariners.”

“The lodge has been in Somerset since 2001. Brethren of the Lodge recognised the important role of the RNLI, so it was their greatest pleasure to have a contingent of Lodge Marine present a cheque for £2,000.”

Duty Launch Authority Phil Counsell said: “This is a wonderful donation. Our thanks go to Ben and Lodge Marine for the support, and congratulations to Ben for completing his personal challenge.”

Previous article
Plans to demolish former care home in Burnham-On-Sea unveiled
Next article
Plans for new secure dog walking site on field in Highbridge approved by council

RELATED ARTICLES

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Elles Beauty

The Jolly Melodies Music Company

Beaufort Park Retirement Village

The Annexe @ 153

HG Beauty

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
broken clouds
14.8 ° C
16.1 °
13.4 °
89 %
1.8kmh
51 %
Thu
16 °
Fri
14 °
Sat
14 °
Sun
13 °
Mon
16 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com