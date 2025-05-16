Burnham-On-Sea RNLI called to capsized boat in river estuary

Burnham-On-Sea RNLI was called to a capsized boat that was towing a water skier.

Crews were urgently called out a few minutes after 7pm on Saturday 10th May to reports of a vessel that had capsized whilst towing a water skier in the Combwich area near Bridgwater.

With the nature of the emergency and unknown severity, Lifeboat Operations Manager and Duty LA Matt Davies rapidly authorised both Atlantic 85 and D-Class Lifeboats for immediate launch.

Within 10 minutes of the pagers sounding, Burnham’s D-Class and crew were on the water making best speed to the reported area of the casualty, in what was otherwise a warm, calm sunny evening in Burnham-On-Sea.

A spokesperson for Burnham-On-Sea RNLI said: “Amidst VE Day celebrations, family Barbecues and countless other weekend family plans that were underway and ongoing – these dedicated volunteers waste no time the moment the call comes in.”

“As the Atlantic 85 and onboard crew were within seconds of touching the water to launch, good news came over the radio that the casualty vessel had been self-recovered and all persons were accounted for,” the spokesperson added.

With both Lifeboats stood down, crews returned to station for a wash down and refuel with volunteer crew members dispatched back to their respective homes.