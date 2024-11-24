15.5 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sun Nov 24, 2024
News
News

Burnham-On-Sea lifeboat crew called out to help disabled jet ski on town’s beach

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A Burnham-On-Sea lifeboat crew was called out on Saturday afternoon (November 23rd) after a report to Coastguards of a jet ski drifting off the beach without engine power.

Coastguards paged the team at 12.43pm and Burnham-On-Sea RNLI’s Atlantic 85 lifeboat, called ‘Doris Day and Brian’, was quickly launched, with the four man crew proceeding to look for the casualty craft.

After further information from coastguard, it was deduced that the jet ski in question was in the sea a little way past Maddock Slade, with the jet ski operator on the beach, identifiable by his yellow jacket

The tide was on the ebb, and further intervention by the Atlantic at that position would have placed the lifeboat at risk. Hence, the station softtrak Kay’s Cart was tasked with bringing the jet ski launch trailer to collect the craft for return to Burnham jetty.

Helmsman Scott Rundle said: “Sea state was smooth, and the casualty was going well until the engine stopped and would not restart. With the outgoing tide there was the risk of it being swept out into the Bristol Channel.”

Always call 999 and ask for the Coastguard in case of concerns along the local coastline.

