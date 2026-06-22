Burnham-On-Sea RNLI issues sea safety warning as heatwave sends temperatures soaring

Burnham-On-Sea RNLI has urged beachgoers to take extra care this week as soaring temperatures tempt people into the sea, warning that the water remains cold enough to trigger dangerous Cold Water Shock.

With the Met Office issuing an Amber ‘Extreme Heat’ warning for Monday and Tuesday, the charity says many people underestimate how cold the sea can be even in the height of summer.

Around the Somerset coast, sea temperatures today are just 14°C — well below the 15°C threshold at which Cold Water Shock becomes a serious risk.

The RNLI says the sudden impact of cold water can cause blood vessels in the skin to tighten and the heart rate to spike, forcing the heart to work harder and raising blood pressure. This can lead to heart attacks, even in people who are young and otherwise healthy.

The shock of immersion can also trigger an involuntary gasp, rapid breathing and panic, increasing the risk of inhaling water and beginning the drowning process.

The charity is urging anyone who gets into difficulty to follow the Float to Live advice. Instead of trying to swim immediately, people should fight the instinct to panic, lie back like a starfish with their head tilted so their ears are just under the surface, and move their arms and legs gently until their breathing steadies. Once calm, they can call for help or swim to safety if able.

RNLI crews say the technique has already saved lives and are asking residents and visitors to share the message widely and treat the water with respect.