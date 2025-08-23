13.3 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sun Aug 24, 2025
News

Burnham-On-Sea RNLI lifeboat launched after concerns for swimmer

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea’s RNLI lifeboat was launched on Saturday evening (August 23rd) following reports of a swimmer possibly in difficulty.

Crowds gathered along the Esplanade to watch as the lifeboat launched and the crew carried out an initial search of the estuary, heading towards Burnham sailing club before returning to the jetty.

The lifeboat was recovered from the jetty and then relaunched shortly with new details about the location of the person.

The crew focused their second search towards Burnham Lighthouse and around The Pavilion.

The lifeboat was stood down at approximately 8.40pm after no sign of anyone in distress was found.

A spokesperson for Burnham RNLI said the call had been made in good faith and praised the crew for their swift response and thorough search.

