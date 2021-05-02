A Burnham-On-Sea RNLI crew was called out this morning (Sunday) tasked to rescue a drifting yacht that had lost power.

The crew had been out on their regular Sunday morning training, and the Atlantic 85 lifeboat Doris Day and Brian had just been recovered at 11.30am when news of the incident came through.

A local yacht had lost engine power while returning to the Burnham sailing club pontoons in the River Brue.

Milford Haven Coastguard were already aware and the Atlantic lifeboat was relaunched and able to assist the stricken craft with an alongside tow, delivering it safely to its berth.

Atlantic Helmsman Nick Edrich said: “The skipper of the boat found that the engine of his yacht would not start when he wanted to return to the Yacht Club after sailing on the River Parrett.”

“He did the right thing by requesting a tow from the lifeboat which had just been recovered after an exercise. The casualty vessel was soon safely berthed at the Yacht Club and the lifeboat was stood down.”

Lifeboat Doris Day and Brian was safely recovered, and brought to the lifeboat station for wash down, and sanitising by RNLI volunteer shore and boat crew members.