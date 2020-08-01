Burnham-On-Sea RNLI lifeguards helped a dog walker who was injured in a freak beach accident on Saturday morning (August 1st).

The man was walking along the sand near Maddock’s Slade when he became tangled up in a dog lead and was pulled over.

The man suffered a suspected knee injury in the fall and his family alerted the lifeguards.

One of the lifeguard team, dressed in PPE, came to the scene on a beach buggy to provide help before the man headed to the Minor Injuries Unit for medical treatment.