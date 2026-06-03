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Burnham-On-Sea RNLI respond to report of people stuck in mud

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

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Burnham-on-Sea lifeboat

Burnham-On-Sea RNLI was called out to a report of two people possibly stuck in the mud at the beach this week.

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