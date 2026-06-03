Burnham-On-Sea RNLI respond to report of people stuck in mud

Burnham-On-Sea RNLI was called out to a report of two people possibly stuck in the mud at the beach this week.
A lifeboat was launched from Burnham-On-Sea jetty to respond to the potential sighting on Wednesday afternoon (June 3rd).
After investigating, the sighting was found to actually be two large pieces of driftwood. The incident followed an earlier call-out on Wednesday, which was also stood down.
A Burnham-On-Sea RNLI spokesperson said: “Our beach warden colleagues had called into Milford Haven CG to report a potential sighting of two people at the waters edge possibly stuck in the mud at the far opposite end of our beach.”
“Readying to launch our shallower drafting D-class lifeboat, with the Atlantic already on the water – the crew once again made best speed to the potential casualty location, thankfully confirming on inspection it was in fact two large pieces of driftwood deposited on the earlier tide.”
“After recovery, the Atlantic was washed down and refuelled, made ready for training launches later yesterday evening.”