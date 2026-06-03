Burnham-On-Sea RNLI respond to report of people stuck in mud

A Burnham-On-Sea RNLI spokesperson said: “Our beach warden colleagues had called into Milford Haven CG to report a potential sighting of two people at the waters edge possibly stuck in the mud at the far opposite end of our beach.”

“Readying to launch our shallower drafting D-class lifeboat, with the Atlantic already on the water – the crew once again made best speed to the potential casualty location, thankfully confirming on inspection it was in fact two large pieces of driftwood deposited on the earlier tide.”

“After recovery, the Atlantic was washed down and refuelled, made ready for training launches later yesterday evening.”