The team at Burnham-On-Sea RNLI is seeking new volunteers to help them to save lives along the Somerset coastline.

The charity is looking for new volunteers to take up various roles including shore crew, prospective inshore lifeboat crew, a lifeboat visits officer, water safety advisor, water safety officer, and a fundraising branch chairperson.

Over the last 18 months, during the various lockdowns and the various Covid restrictions, Burnham-On-Sea’s RNLI lifeboat station volunteers were available to launch 24 hours a day, with little or no notice, and when allowed to, participated in training.

Due to the exceptional circumstances, the station now finds itself looking for more volunteers.

Burnham-On-Sea Lifeboat Operations manager Matt Davies said: ‘Volunteering with us gives people the opportunity to make a real difference in their local community, to save lives and become part of the larger RNLI family. We can’t keep people safe without the support of our wonderful volunteers, who truly make a difference every day no matter which role they are fulfilling.”

“Becoming a volunteer is a great chance to play a crucial part in helping to save lives. We’re looking for enthusiastic people with relevant skills – anyone interested in finding out more should either apply on line or drop into our lifeboat station during a Wednesday evening’s training session Ideally, shore and lifeboat crew volunteers would need to live or work within easy access of the lifeboat station, at least a major part of the working week.”

“The RNLI provides first class training and equipment, guidance and support to all volunteers, from volunteer lifeboat crew to shop volunteers and event marshals. Find out more about the opportunities available at www.rnli.org/volroles.”

Burnham RNLI roles to be filled:

Volunteer visit team

Volunteer visit team members provide members of the public with tours of the state-of-the-art boathouse, teaching visitors about the life-saving work of the Burnham-on-Sea lifeboat crew. Volunteers, who are needed to help with tours on Saturday and Sunday, are vital in helping teach the public more about the work that goes into each and every rescue, the RNLI’s proud heritage and how any donations made all go directly to saving lives at sea.

Water safety advisor and water safety officer

The water safety adviser and officer roles are part of a team contributing towards the local Community Lifesaving Plans by going into the community and delivering RNLI water safety advice. Part of this role is to identify local risks and work with partners to deliver targeted interventions. This role for somebody who has good communication and people skills and possibly some experience of public speaking but if not, the desire to gain some skills and/or confidence in this area.

If you would like to join a friendly, dedicated, motivated team and you fit the criteria above or, have some of the required skills, we would like to hear from you.

Shore crew

The shore crew role involves assisting with the launch and recovery of the lifeboat(s) on service and exercise, undertaking training, becoming competent and then maintaining competence as necessary to fulfil the role of shore crew, in conjunction with the lifeboat crew and other volunteers.

Inshore lifeboat crew

This role will help us save lives at sea by ensuring that our lifeboats are in a state of permanent readiness and crewing the lifeboat on service and exercise, under the command of the helm. The potential time commitment will vary depending on the operational need of the lifeboat station. Willingness to volunteer at weekends and during unsocial hours is part of the role, within the community lifesaving team, with responsibility to the station’s Lifeboat Operations Manager (LOM).

Branch fundraising Chairperson

The RNLI has a network of local fundraising teams organising a wide range of activities and events which last year raised £14 million to save lives at sea. We are currently looking for a branch chairperson to lead the Burnham-On-Sea branch. The role focuses on leading, guiding and motivating group members to deliver vital fundraising activity.