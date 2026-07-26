Burnham-On-Sea RNLI shares vital water safety advice on World Drowning Prevention Day

Burnham-On-Sea’s RNLI Water Safety team spent Saturday offering important guidance to beachgoers as part of World Drowning Prevention Day, a global awareness event highlighting the 300,000 lives lost to drowning each year.

Volunteers from the town’s RNLI Water Safety team and Lifeguards were out around the town’s jetty and beach, speaking with visitors and handing out leaflets during the hot weather.

Many stopped to chat with the team about staying safe near the water, with the RNLI’s core messages proving timely amid the busy summer conditions.

Nigel Morton, Burnham’s Water Safety Officer, said the day was an opportunity to remind people how quickly situations can change along the coast. He explained that the sharp contrast between warm air and cold water at this time of year can make sudden immersion dangerous, with Cold Water Shock posing a potentially fatal risk. He also warned that Burnham’s strong tides and currents can catch out even confident swimmers.

Throughout the day, the team highlighted the RNLI’s four key safety messages, encouraging people to stay aware of conditions, choose lifeguarded beaches wherever possible, and remember the FLOAT technique if they find themselves in difficulty. They also urged anyone who sees danger developing to call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.

The event formed part of the RNLI’s wider efforts to reduce drowning worldwide, supporting the World Health Organisation’s campaign to raise awareness and promote safer behaviour around water. As families continued to enjoy Burnham’s seafront, the RNLI team said they were pleased to see so many people engaging with the advice and taking steps to stay safe.

The RNLI’s four main Water Safety messages are:-

1. Be aware of dangers and conditions – tides, currents, wind (is it blowing you out to sea?);

2. Always go to a Lifeguarded beach if you can – Lifeguards will help keep you safe;

3. Learn and remember the FLOAT message – if you find yourself in trouble in the water, particularly if you have gone in suddenly, float on your back in a shape like a starfish, tilt your head back with ears under water to keep your airways clear, move your arms and legs as necessary to keep yourself afloat, start swimming and calling for help after a few minutes when your body has acclimatised to the cold water;

4. If you are in danger, or think you might be getting in to danger – or see someone else in the same position – call 999/112 and ask for the Coastguard.

For more on the RNLI’s FLOAT message, visit the charity’s website at rnli.org/water-safety/float.