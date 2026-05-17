HomeNewsBurnham-On-Sea RNLI to host fundraising evening with renowned vocalist Tim Pitman
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Burnham-On-Sea RNLI to host fundraising evening with renowned vocalist Tim Pitman

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

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Burnham-On-Sea RNLI fundraisers are set to bring a night of live music to the town in June, with acclaimed local vocalist Tim Pitman headlining a special event at the Burnham-On-Sea Avenue Tennis Club.

Local RNLI fundraiser Ann Rose, herself a long‑time admirer of Pitman’s performances, says the event on Saturday 6th June promises something memorable.

“Tim has an amazing voice, with a wide range of styles,” she said. “Come along to the tennis club to be entertained, and help save lives at sea.”

Tim, known for his blend of classical and pop vocals, has performed nationally and internationally. His career includes roles as Principal Tenor of the Birmingham Tattoo and appearances with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, earning him a strong following across the region.

Doors will open at 7pm, with the performance expected to begin at 7.30pm. Tickets are £16.50 plus booking fee, available via Eventbrite (search: RNLI Burnham-On-Sea).

A bar will run throughout the evening, and a raffle will be held with all proceeds supporting the lifesaving work of the RNLI.

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