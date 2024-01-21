A Burnham-On-Sea road was sealed off by Police and fire crews on Saturday (January 20th) following a suspected gas leak.

Four fire appliances were called to Burnham’s Stoddens Road after a pipe was damaged at a property.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said its crew had been called as a safety precaution while they investigated the potential gas leak.

An area of Stoddens Road was sealed off before Wales and West Utilities arrived to investigate and resolve the incident.

Burnham-On-Sea Police re-opened the road at 11.40am following the temporary closure.

 
