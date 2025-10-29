12.8 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Wed Oct 29, 2025
News

Burnham-On-Sea roads to close for resurfacing of busy junction

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Motorists in Burnham-On-Sea are being advised of upcoming daytime road closures at a busy town centre junction due to resurfacing works scheduled for November.

Somerset Highways has confirmed that Old Station Approach, Pier Street, and Abingdon Street will be temporarily closed between 7.30am and 6.00pm daily from Tuesday 4th November to Wednesday 12th November 2025 excluding weekends.

The closure will allow essential resurfacing works to be carried out by Heidelberg on behalf of Somerset Highways.

A Somerset Highways spokesperson said: “The works are expected to commence 4th November 2025 and the restrictions will apply when indicated by traffic signs.”

The junction has been the subject of concern in recent months due to a number of potholes, and the resurfacing aims to improve safety and road conditions for drivers and pedestrians.

The affected areas are:

  • Old Station Approach – from the junction with Abingdon Street, eastwards for 63 metres
  • Pier Street – from the junction with The Esplanade, eastwards for 107 metres
  • Abingdon Street – from the junction with High Street, southwards for 21 metres

For enquiries about the works, Somerset Highways can be contacted on 0300 123 2224 quoting reference number ttro582748N.

