Burnham-On-Sea rock group The Ginger Hitlas are set to perform their last ever gig on New Year’s Eve.

The group will be playing at the Victoria Hotel in Burnham’s Victoria Street where there is a limit of 120 tickets.

Tickets, costing £5 each, are available here. There will be a support act starting at 10pm for 30 minutes and The Ginger Hitlas will take to the stage about 10.45pm to play in the start of a new year and a new decade.

One of the band, Curly Curtis, said: “The Ginger Hitlas started practicing in 2004 to do a one-off gig for Dale Matthews’s 40th birthday where two local muso’s talked us into doing a gig at The Pier where things really took off. We ended up headlining some VW rallies and supporting Sham 69, The Drifters and Chesney Hawkes.”

“I left the band on New Years Eve 2010 and they carried on for another 2 or 3 years with a new singer.”

“We’ve decided to do a one-off reunion gig this year which turned into 4 gigs with our last ever gig being on New Years Eve at The Victoria Hotel.”

“We are all involved in new bands now so this is just a short run for a bit of fun and a get-together of six friends so an amicable arrangement. We started and finished The Hitlas as friends!”

Andy, Brian,Martin and Dale are now in Daft Folk. Curly, Steve Popham and Martin Chedzey are the ‘3 Boiled Eggs’ with their new music video “Home” available here on YouTube.