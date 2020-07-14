Burnham-On-Sea’s new-look Rosewood Pub has this week set the date for its re-opening following a six-figure refurbishment and a major fire.

The Rosewood Hungry Horse in Love Lane is set to re-open on Monday July 27th, the team at the pub have confirmed.

It follows a big fire at the pub in June 2019, which caused it to close its doors and undertake major repairs.

Having undergone a complete refurbishment, the Rosewood will have a brand new layout when it reopens, centering around a modern, new bar and dining areas. As well as a more spacious floorplan, the interior will benefit from a modern new look.

It has also unveiled a new ‘Pub Safe’ scheme to ensure that it complies with the Government’s social distancing guidelines and other Covid-19 safety measures.

Mark Robson, general manager at the Rosewood Hungry Horse, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The Rosewood Hungry Horse is at the heart of the local community, so we were all devastated when we were forced to close our doors following an accidental blaze.”

“We’re excited to announce that we are nearing completion, and look forward to welcoming our Burnham-On-Sea neighbours to the new and improved venue when it officially opens.”

“The Rosewood will be retaining the same exterior, with a brand new, spacious interior layout that will provide guests with even better surroundings in which to enjoy a great selection of inviting menu options.”

“We can’t wait to showcase our new look and open our doors once again, and would like to invite everyone to come and celebrate with us when we re-open!”